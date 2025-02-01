NHS appeals for help as staff work 'tirelessly' during winter pressure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lancashire residents are being urged to use health services “wisely”, with GP practices and A&E departments remaining under pressure as a result of winter bugs and respiratory illnesses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The NHS in the North West is recommending people use the online 111 service - 111.nhs.uk - or corresponding phoneline for non-emergency help.

The vomiting bug norovirus has caused the highest number of hospitalisations so far this winter, with an average of 898 in patients a day across England during the week ending 19th January, the latest for which data is available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The level of flu and Covid-19 hospitalisation also remains high. Flu put an average of 3,019 people in hospital each day last week compared with 2,226 during the same period last year.

GP Dr Paula Cowan, the NHS England North West Regional Medical Director for Primary Care, said: “Winter is an extremely busy time for our clinicians, staff working in GP practices and our doctors and nurses and other health professionals working in our A&Es.

“For this reason, we’d recommend using the 111 online service if you need urgent, but non-emergency medical advice or help. You answer the same questions and receive the same advice as calling 111 but it could be quicker, and the service could send you on [to] an appropriate health service for the best advice and care.

“Of course, in the event of a life or limb threatening emergency people should always continue to call 999 or attend A&E.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NHS 111 online works the same as the 111 phone service and offers patients quick advice about the best options for getting the care they need. These can include getting a call back from a trained clinician or nurse, booking them an appointment in A&E or providing advice.

However, NHS 111 online is not able to advise for care of the under-fives. People looking for medical help for youngsters in that age group should use the 111 phoneline instead.

Dr Cowan added: “Our staff are working tirelessly to ensure all our patients across the North West receive the care they need and we are extremely grateful for their dedication during such a busy time. It is vital the public are aware of the pressure the health service will be under and know the best way to access care during this time.

“NHS 111 helps to direct people to the right service quickly, as well as providing medical advice. It’s just one of the ways that we are trying to get people to the right service first time whilst keeping urgent and emergency services free for the most seriously ill and injured patients.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The NHS is also reminding people they can speak to their local pharmacist about a wide range of health issues - from earache to urinary tract infections - and get advice, over-the-counter medicine or, where needed, prescription medication for some conditions.

For common conditions like colds, sore throats, upset stomachs or minor cuts and sprains, self-care is “often the best option”, the health service says.

“Having essential items on hand can help you manage minor illnesses at home, avoiding unnecessary trips to GPs or emergency departments,” it adds.