New takeaways should not be opened in the most deprived parts of Lancashire or those where a significant proportion of children are overweight.

That is the recommendation from Lancashire County Council, which has urged local planning officials to use the criteria to determine where fast food outlets are allowed to set up shop. Existing businesses would not be affected by the proposal.

It comes as new figures reveal almost half of Lancashire’s takeaways are located in the poorest areas of the county. The statistics show a massive over-concentration of fast food outlets in less well-off locations compared to the most affluent ones.

Should the availability of fast food be limited in certain parts of Lancashire? | Adobe Stock

Across the 12 districts of the county council’s patch – which excludes Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen – 46.4 percent of all takeaways can be found in the 20 percent of places with the highest levels of deprivation.

In contrast, the 20 percent least deprived areas account for only 5.5 percent of Lancashire’s takeaway tally.

The data, which sets out the position as of 2022 – the most recent date for which the calculation has been made – showed that, at that time, there were 1,408 fast food joints across the county council area. That equated to one for every 890 people – a higher rate than the England average of one per 958 residents.

The figures have been published as part of County Hall’s hot food takeaways and spatial planning strategy, which seeks to prevent new fast food outlets opening in wards which are amongst the 20 percent most deprived in England.

The county authority has issued refreshed guidance to the dozen district councils – which determine planning applications for retail sites – recommending they refuse permission for takeaways to open in such areas.

The strategy also suggests blocking proposals for fast food operations in wards where 10 percent or more of pupils in reception or 15 percent or more of those in year 6 are classed as obese.

It notes a “strong positive correlation” between obesity amongst reception-aged and year 6 children and the prevalence of hot food takeaways in an area – although it acknowledges that it is not possible to establish a direct causal link between the two.

Across the board – regardless of levels of deprivation and obesity – the policy document pushes for the refusal of permission for new takeaways within a 400-metre radius of the entry to a secondary school.

The recommendations were first made in 2018, since when two district authorities – Lancaster and Rossendale – have formally adopted a selection of them within their own local planning policies. In those areas, of the takeaway applications to which the county council has submitted objections on the basis of their own advice, 89 percent have been refused on what County Hall describes as “health-related” grounds.

The authority’s health equity, welfare and partnerships service objects to takeaway proposals in all areas of the county if they do not meet the criteria it has laid down.

Rules on new takeaways are being considered for inclusion within the forthcoming Central Lancashire Local Plan covering Preston, Chorley and South Ribble.

At the county council cabinet meeting at which the strategy was approved as part of a three-pronged healthy weight programme, cabinet member for health and wellbeing Michael Green said the authority was attempting to “help Lancashire residents make the best choices for themselves…and to lead healthier lives”.

​TAKEAWAY TOTALS

New data shows that the number of takeaways in the county council area has fallen fractionally compared to the 2022 baseline for the deprivation calculation – with the figure standing at 1,385 as of this year. Preston has more than any other area – 200 in total – with Ribble Valley the least, at 62.

However, there are now more fast food outlets in every district except Fylde than there were six years ago – with the biggest increases coming in Rossendale (42 percent), Pendle (30 percent) and West Lancashire (27 percent).

In addition, half of districts have hit a six-year high in 2024 for the number of takeaways in their area – Chorley, Pendle, Ribble Valley, Rossendale, South Ribble and West Lancashire.

As of 2022, three East Lancashire districts had the highest rates of takeaways per 100,000 people – Hyndburn, followed by Burnley and Rossendale, while West Lancashire had the lowest.

Number of takeaways by Lancashire district (2024)

Preston – 200

Burnley – 138

Hyndburn – 129

Lancaster – 128

Wyre – 128

Chorley – 121

Pendle – 113

Rossendale – 108

South Ribble – 108

West Lancashire – 86

Fylde – 64

Ribble Valley – 62

Source: Food Standards Agency/Lancashire County Council

Number of takeaways per 100,000 people by Lancashire district (2024)

Hyndburn – 163.4

Burnley – 162.2

Rossendale – 151.8

Preston – 136.6

Wyre – 110.6

Chorley 101.2

Pendle – 100.9

Ribble Valley – 96.7

South Ribble – 94.5

Lancaster – 94.2

Fylde – 92.8

West Lancashire – 65.3

Source: Food Standards Agency/Lancashire County Council