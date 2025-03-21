New support in Blackburn for people living with secondary breast cancer

Leading research and support charity, Breast Cancer Now, has launched a new service in Blackburn for people living with incurable secondary breast cancer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new ‘Living with Secondary Breast Cancer’ group brings together people with secondary breast cancer to talk, listen and learn with others who understand the challenges the diagnosis can bring, in a relaxed and supportive environment.

The free monthly group launched in January and is held at Blackburn Central Library. The group runs at the same location on the fourth Tuesday of every month between 11am and 1pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each session is facilitated by a trained counsellor, and every few months there are longer sessions offering the chance for attendees to hear from an expert speaker on topics such as treatment side effects, fatigue, and clinical trials.

The group brings together people with secondary breast cancer

At the next meeting on Tuesday 25th March, an Oncology Dietitian from East Lancashire Hospital Trust, will present a session on diet and cancer.

It’s estimated that over 61,000 people are living with secondary breast cancer (also called metastatic, advanced, or stage 4 cancer) in the UK. The disease occurs when breast cancer cells spread from the breast to other parts of the body, most commonly the bones, liver, lung, or brain. While secondary breast cancer can be treated, it cannot currently be cured.

Kate Lawson, services coordinator, secondary breast cancer, at Breast Cancer Now, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re delighted to have introduced this invaluable support service in Blackburn, to help us be there for more people living with secondary breast cancer.

The free monthly group is held at Blackburn Central Library

“Our Living with Secondary Breast Cancer groups provide a friendly and welcoming space, and the first two sessions have been full of supportive and open conversations about the realities of living with the disease and the uncertainties people face.

“We look forward to welcoming and supporting many more people in Blackburn, offering a place for them to share their thoughts with others who understand, as well as receiving vital support and information to feel less alone.

“If anyone has any questions, please get in touch with us at [email protected] or call 0345 077 1893.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stacey MacPhail, Macmillan Metastatic Breast Clinical Nurse Specialist at East Lancashire Hospitals Trust, who attends some of the sessions, said: “This new group provides a sense of community for those in East Lancashire living with a secondary breast cancer diagnosis, allowing them to meet others who understand what they are going through.

“The sessions provide a positive and safe environment where people can get to know each other, speak openly and honestly about how they are feeling, and learn how to best support one another.”

If you’d like to come along to the group in Blackburn, you can register online at breastcancernow.org/living-with-blackburn or call Breast Cancer Now on 0345 077 1893.