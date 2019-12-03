New Sue Ryder neurological care centre in Fulwood on track to open in March

A new £10.3m state-of-the-art neurological care centre in Fulwood is on track to open in March.

The purpose built facility, which is going up at D’Urton Manor in Eastway, is to be a specialist centre rehabilitating people who have illnesses such as Huntington’s, Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson’s or Motor Neurone disease.

Jon Hulley, project manager at Seddon Construction, said: “We have nearly finished the external envelope and we are finalising the internal installations. So we are hanging doors.

“We are on track for the March opening.

“It has a hydro pool, a gym and a therapy kitchen. It’s also got semi-detached bungalows to allow people to live independently while living 50 yards away from help if they need it.

"The challenge has been in combining traditional masonry with requirements from the modern day - so making sure that the structure is strong enough for the hoists for example.

“I think its going to be a great attribute to the community.”

Natalie Hilton, transition manager at Sue Ryder, said: “It has been great to work with Seddon’s on the build of the Sue Ryder Neurological Centre Lancashire.

“They have taken the time to understand both our residents and teams needs to ensure that the building works for everyone.

“This means that residents will be able to move around the building more freely, which can help reduce isolation and our staff have the necessary equipment to continue delivering expert care.

“The building is starting to come together now and you can get a real sense of what the centre will be like once it’s completed.”

Sponsor a Star Campaign

The Lancashire Post is campaigning to help raise money to add sparkle to the lives of people with degenerative neurological conditions.

We are asking our readers to help raise cash to kit out the centre with things which will help patients live fuller lives.

People living with illnesses such as Huntington’s, Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson’s or Motor Neurone disease can lose access to hobbies and interests because of their illnesses, which in turn affects their health and mental wellbeing.

Our Sponsor a Star fund aims to collect cash to buy items such as an anti-gravity treadmill, which could allow someone with limited mobility to experience a form of running again using a hoist, or a bespoke virtual reality headset - which can realistically simulate a 3D underwater scene for someone unable to take part in scuba-diving in real life.

HOW TO DONATE

Readers are welcome to donate any amount to the appeal. Anyone who donates £10 or above will have their names included in our Sponsor a Star article in the paper, just before Christmas.

To donate, go to www.sueryder.org/makeadonation

Or send a cheque to:

Lancashire Post Appeal,

Supporter Care,

Sue Ryder,

183 Eversholt Street,

London NW1 1BU