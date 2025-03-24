New Preston medical centre planned for former bus depot site

A building that was once part of Preston bus depot is being eyed as the base for a new medical centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans have been lodged to convert and extend the vacant unit, on St. Paul’s Road in Deepdale, into a facility that would house a GP surgery, pharmacy and a range of specialist services.

If approved, the two-storey premises – most recently occupied by Preston City Council’s Environment Directorate – would provide space for the relocation of Dr. Rashid Ali’s practice, on nearby Deepdale Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How the proposed new medical centre, on St. Paul's Road, would look | 1618 Architects, via Preston City Council planning portal

That is according to an application submitted to town hall planners by Preston-based St Paul’s Pharmamedics Limited, which suggests the building would ultimately be suitable for two surgeries to operate from it once work was completed.

It states that the location – to the rear of the part of the bus depot that remains in operation – has been chosen because it is “well located for existing patients to access…being within walking distance and with good public transport links”.

The one-time bus depot building in Deepdale that could be converted into a new medical centre | Google

The proposal includes the demolition of single-story buildings at the back and to the side of the site to make way for a 22-space car park. The main building would also undergo a side extension.

A planning statement reveals that the revamped unit would include podiatry, midwife, district nurse and physiotherapy services, as well as those offered by the GP, pharmacist and healthcare assistant. It would feature two treatment rooms, three consulting rooms, a reception space, waiting area and staff and meeting facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application states that Dr. Ali’s current patient list of 4,000 is subject to an annual 20 percent rate of increase. It adds that the proposed development could accommodate up to a further 3,000 patients.

“By consolidating multiple medical practices and hospital services in one central location, the proposed development will enhance access to a range of health and care facilities for both local and wider communities,” the planning documents add.