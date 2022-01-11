New initiative opens the door for more people to have vaccines at home in Lancashire and south Cumbria

The NHS in Lancashire and South Cumbria is launching the initiative today (Tuesday, January 11) so that anyone who is shielding or doesn’t feel comfortable using the existing vaccine services can now book to be vaccinated at home.

The initiative adds to the wide range of options available with the aim of offering a COVID-19 vaccine to as many residents as possible – you can simply book online here or by phoning 0300 790 6856 (between 10 am to 8 pm daily).

On completion of a quick questionnaire, someone from the vaccine programme outreach team will be in touch to arrange a convenient time to visit and administer the jab.

RAMSGATE, UNITED KINGDOM - DECEMBER 16: Medical staff and volunteers prepare shots of the Moderna vaccine at an NHS Covid-19 vaccination centre on December 16, 2021 near Ramsgate, United Kingdom. The Government is pushing the booster jab program as the country recorded its highest number of daily infections since the pandemic began. England's chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty has warned that more Covid records will be broken as the Omicron variant spreads further. (Photo by Leon Neal - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Jane Scattergood, Chief Nurse and Senior Responsible Officer for Lancashire and South Cumbria, said: “There is still a portion of our population who have not come forward for a COVID-19 vaccine or a booster yet, and we know for some of them it is because they are shielding or don’t want to leave their house. We will be there for them.

“It is essential that everyone is able to have access to a vaccine, and this new service helps us reach more people who have been unable to come forward until now.

“The new Omicron variant is spreading extremely quickly, so if you are eligible to have a vaccine – whether that is your booster or your first or second dose - please book one to make sure you have as much protection from the virus as possible.”