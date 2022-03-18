From Monday, April 4, the sexual health clinic based at Royal Preston Hospital is relocating services to the Fatima Health Centre in Garstang Road, Preston.

The Sexual Health service is hosted by Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, who say the creation of a new hub in larger, modern premises, demonstrates a commitment to improving public health in the Preston area.

Free parking

An overhaul of sexual health services is underway

Sally Myerscough, HIV Service Manager said: “Our new Sexual Health Suite will double the number of clinical rooms available to 15. This will support the service to fully integrate and they will be offering contraceptive clinics alongside genito-urinary medicine (GUM) and HIV clinics. The change to service delivery will allow the service to provide a more holistic and one stop shop care for patients.

“Patients will also be able to park onsite at the new health centre for free. Which will be a welcome change for anyone that has tried to park on site at a hospital.”

Thousands of patients

The region’s sexual health clinics have been provided at Royal Preston Hospital since 1991 during which time the service has increased the availability of appointments and now offer clinics from Monday to Saturday, seeing more than 16,000 patients per year.

As well as the Fatima Health Centre hub, patients will still have the option of attending clinics at Avenham, Leyland and Chorley. The young people’s service for those under 25 will remain in the city centre at Talkwise, Urban Exchange Mount Street Preston.