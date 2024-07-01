New facility to care for people with an acquired brain injury to be built in Rossendale Road in Burnley

By Sue Plunkett
Published 1st Jul 2024, 11:37 BST
A new care home, that will provide specialist rehabilitation and support to local people who have an acquired brain injury, is to be built in Burnley.

Voyage Care are building the new facility on the site of a previous home they ran on Rossendale Road. It is currently being demolished after it closed in 2023.

A spokesman for Voyage Care said: “The home is being demolished in advance of our investment in a new 24 bed brain injury rehabilitation home on the site.This investment will enable us to continue to provide specialist rehabilitation and support to local people who have an acquired brain injury.”

Voyage Care has 35 years experience of specialist care, supporting over 3,500 people with learning disabilities, autism, brain injuries and other complex needs across the UK.

