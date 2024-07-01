Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new care home, that will provide specialist rehabilitation and support to local people who have an acquired brain injury, is to be built in Burnley.

Voyage Care are building the new facility on the site of a previous home they ran on Rossendale Road. It is currently being demolished after it closed in 2023.

A spokesman for Voyage Care said: “The home is being demolished in advance of our investment in a new 24 bed brain injury rehabilitation home on the site.This investment will enable us to continue to provide specialist rehabilitation and support to local people who have an acquired brain injury.”

