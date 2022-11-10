The Recovery College @Deepdale has launched a Dementia Hub next to the Minerva Centre at Deepdale Stadium, which will bring together a range of local support services in one place.

What’s it all about?

Held monthly, the Dementia Hub will provide a regular opportunity to simply drop-in and ask questions, learn what support you may be able to access, and to spend time with other people living and caring for people with dementia.

Staff at the Dementia Hub

It will initially bring together experts from The Recovery College, Preston North End Community and Education Trust, Alzheimer's Society, Age UK, Rosemary and Time, NHS Social Prescribing Link Workers, and Lancashire Carers Service.

When will it run?

Preston Dementia Hub will be held on the third Wednesday of each month from 11am to 1pm. The next session will take place on Wednesday, November 16.

"The difference for living well”

Chris Lawson from Alzheimer’s Society said: "Finding the right help at the time that's right for you can make all the difference for living well and from reducing frustration and pressures from building.

"Preston Dementia Hub is about giving people living with dementia and carers somewhere they can go in person when they have questions or just when they want to call in for a brew and a chat and to see what's new in Preston."

Suzie Smith, LSCft Recovery College Manager, said: “Our courses and events are delivered by people with lived experience, we been there and want to help others access the right support and improve personal wellbeing.”

Other help available

Dementia information and support is readily available outside of Preston Dementia Hub sessions from Alzheimer's Society Dementia Connect Support Line 0333 150 3456