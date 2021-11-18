New Critical Care garden opens at the Royal Preston Hospital to help stessed ICU staff "relax and recuperate"

The purpose-built garden provides staff members, working on the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with an area to visit during or after their shifts to chat and unwind from what can be a stressful and emotional environment.

This project compliments the expansion and refurbishment of the unit, which was completed in March.

Critical care staff in the new garden

The garden development has only been possible following significant support from Lancashire based companies D&G Builders and Joiners Ltd and USP Creations Ltd.

Chorley-based D&G Builders have donated over £25,000 of labour and materials into the project to help bridge the gap between available Trust funds and the finished product.

Meanwhile, USP Creations has donated its flagship vertical plant kit product Wonderwall.

Relaxing mid-shift

Karen Hatch, Clinical Business Manager at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals, said: “On behalf of the Trust, I would like to express our sincere thanks to D&G Builders and Joiners, their supply chain, and Wonderwall for their extraordinary generosity that has helped make this extra special area for our staff working at Royal Preston’s Critical Care Unit a reality.

“The garden looks fantastic and provides a tranquil and peaceful environment for staff members on the unit to help unwind and relax.