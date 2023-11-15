A new £15 million care home has opened in Chorley offering ‘luxury’ residential and dementia care and creating 130 new career opportunities locally.

Astley View stands as a three-story, 90-bed luxury care home, which owners say is designed for optimal comfort and well-being.

Each room features en-suite wet rooms with assisted-bathing facilities, looking to create a home that caters to the diverse needs of it's residents. The architecture maximizes natural light, with open lounges, dining areas, and upper-floor terraces providing easy access to the outdoors.

The care home Astley View offers its very own 'market street,' a unique concept housing shops, a cinema, beauty salon, and café/bistro. This innovative design, coupled with galleried café spaces opening onto corridors of trees leading to landscaped gardens, exemplifies a commitment to bringing the outside in.

Director Syd Coombes expressed excitement about Astley View, stating, "Every part of Astley View has been designed with our residents' care needs and experience at the heart".

Here’s what it looks like inside.

