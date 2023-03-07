2 . Spend 4 nights at luxurious Northcote in Langho

Price for 2 people (July 1-5) £2,192. Langho's Northcote provides guests with luxurious lodgings on the outskirts of the Ribble Valley. Visitors can indulge in the Michelin-starred restaurant, which features menus crafted by renowned chef Lisa Goodwin-Allen. Many rooms feature a private balcony or terrace. Executive Chef Lisa Goodwin-Allen oversees Northcote's Michelin-starred restaurant, which serves classic dishes with a contemporary twist using only the finest locally sourced ingredients. Guests can choose from the a la carte menu, four or six-course tasting menus, seasonal lunch menu, or afternoon tea. For a truly unique dining experience, the Chef's Table located in the kitchen offers an intimate view of the kitchen operations through floor-to-ceiling glass windows. Rated as 'superb' by customers, Northcote is one of the best places to stay in the county.

Photo: Google