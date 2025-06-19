Narrow Escapes star urges North West residents to ‘lock in that eye test’

Channel 4 star Paul Smith-Storey is urging people in the North West to get their eyes tested this Cataract Awareness Month, after he experienced vision loss that affected his livelihood.

Artist Paul, 56, who features on the hit show Narrow Escapes, suffered from cataracts, which gradually caused his sight to deteriorate. Not immediately realising what was happening to him, Paul’s ability to see got so bad, he was unable to complete his art.

“I was working on a pet portrait one evening, and I just couldn’t see the details properly,” he recalls. “At first, I thought it was bad lighting, but soon I noticed it wasn’t just my paintings - I was struggling to read, to see road signs, even to recognise faces from a distance.”

Paul and his partner, Anthony, sought a more adventurous lifestyle and decided they didn’t want to spend their lives working five days a week just to pay a mortgage and have little time together. That’s when they made the bold decision to move onto a narrowboat.

Paul (right) with his partner Anthony (left) and their puppy Sebastian.

“We talked about the pros and cons - could we really give up our lovely house and move onto a narrowboat?! We finally took the plunge in October 2020 and immediately fell in love with the lifestyle. We made lots of new friends who were boaters too. We soon gained lots of viewers, and I sold lots of art. We love cruising the beautiful canals of this country and sharing our adventures with our viewers – but that was all at risk – I couldn’t take commissions because I couldn’t see well, and with such poor vision, I was missing out on the scenery that drew me to this lifestyle.”

Paul was unable to capture the intricate details that made his work special. “It was heartbreaking. I’d look at my paintings and feel like something was missing - turns out, it was my eyesight.”

Paul decided that he needed to act – so he booked in an eye test at Specsavers. He was diagnosed with cataracts and referred to SpaMedica for surgery.

“Within a few days, I had a date for my first appointment, and everything was so well-organised with texts and emails keeping me informed,” he says.

On the morning of his surgery, Paul admits to some nervousness. “I was a bit jittery,” he says. “But I reminded myself that this was a step toward getting my life and my art back. The staff were fantastic at reassuring me, explaining everything step by step.”

Despite his initial nerves, the procedure was swift and painless. “I couldn’t believe how quick it was! One moment I was lying there, the next, it was done. The surgeon talked me through it, and before I knew it, I was sitting up, ready to go home.”

The improvement in Paul’s vision was almost instant. “The next morning, I looked out across the canal, and I could see every ripple in the water, every leaf on the trees. It was like someone had turned the lights back on. I was blown away by the Autumn colours as I hadn’t realised how dull they had become to me. Seeing it all in full colour again was emotional.”

Paul is now back to painting with a newfound appreciation for the details that make his art so special. “Being able to see the fine lines in my paintings again - it’s just incredible. Art is about expression, and now I can fully experience that again.”

Now Paul is urging anyone who is experiencing changes in their vision to ‘lock in that eye test’.

“Don’t wait to be seen. It’s so important to take charge of your own health and eye health is a vital part of that.

“Even if you do get diagnosed with cataracts, an often quick, painless procedure can change your life. I was nervous - trust me - but SpaMedica takes such good care of you. It’s one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.”

With his vision fully restored, Paul and Anthony are looking forward to more adventures on their narrowboat, soaking in the beauty of Britain’s canals in crisp, vivid detail. “It’s a whole new world,” he says with a smile, “And I’m loving every second of it.”

Paul, Anthony and their new puppy Sebastian will be appearing again on Channel 4 in the third series of Narrow Escapes next year.