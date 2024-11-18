My job isn't about blaming people - I’m here to keep them safe

Wendy Chimuka, a safeguarding social worker | LCC

A Lancashire County Council social worker has lifted the lid on the job she does - in an attempt to dispel some of the myths surrounding it.

Wendy Chimuka was speaking to mark the start of Safeguarding Adults Week - and to explain what the concept of ‘safeguarding’ actually means.

She says that, at its heart, it is about protecting an adult’s right to live safely and free from abuse or neglect - and stresses the person who she and her colleagues have cause to be concerned about is at the centre of every decision.

The authority is also encouraging people to be alert to possible warning signs of abuse against people they know - and act on them.

"It's not about blame – it's supporting people and helping them decide what changes will keep them safe,” Wendy says. “It's about them and what they want to happen.

"Initially, we explain why we’re involved and our role. We also consider which agencies or parties need to be involved too.

"We're not looking to blame someone, we’re there because we've received certain concerns and we have duties to make those enquiries.

"Safeguarding is a supportive role, we sit down with people, have discussions, see how we can help out and how we can support and manage a risk.

"It's a very important role to ensure that vulnerable adults are protected and that they are heard. We might want to put certain things in place, but if it's not what that person really wants then we need to work with them to make sure they're happy and are listened to," Wendy added.

She also said it is important for people to report concerns they have about potential abuse.

"We don't need to disclose their details, they can be anonymous, because we know that can affect relationships.

"If they're not sure and they're concerned about someone it's good to report this and raise those concerns. If it isn't something that the county council can help with we would then pass it on to the right people and we can signpost to the relevant services.”

The county council has published a list of 10 types of abuse - and the forms it may take.

County Coun Graham Gooch, cabinet member for adult services, said: "Safeguarding covers a variety of areas.

"By staying informed and vigilant about the type of things that can affect people's safety and reporting any concerns, we can protect the most vulnerable members of our community and ensure that their wellbeing is always a top priority..

"Our social care teams will work with our partners to take any action to keep people safe. We will also work together to learn from incidents that have been reported and take steps to prevent similar issues in the future."

If you are concerned about a vulnerable adult, you can report a concern using the county council’s safeguarding portal or by calling the authority on 0300 123 6720.

But in the case of an an emergency, call 999.