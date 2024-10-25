My family went through cancer - and counselling helped so much

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Preston charity that helps cancer sufferers and their families has been given a financial boost by a foundation created in memory of one of the people it supported.

The Orange Foundation was established in tribute to Emma Aindow Gregory, who died from bowel cancer. The organisation has donated £3,000 to Ribbleton-based CancerHelp to enable it to deliver more of the adult counselling and psychotherapy services in which it specialises.

The charity offers its services, which include talking therapies, to all those affected by cancer - whether they have a cancer diagnosis, are caring for a cancer patient or have been bereaved as a result of the disease.

The initial funding from the foundation will provide a complete programme of eight counselling sessions to eight people.

Emma’s husband, Michael Gregory - who established the Orange Foundation - said: “Talking therapies are vital. Emma benefitted from the service CancerHelp provided while living with the disease.

“I also realised the importance of counselling, and I can’t stress enough how essential it is that anyone who is going through tough times should access the support provided by CancerHelp.

“This is the start of a long and powerful relationship with CancerHelp as we can work together to deliver practical support to people living with cancer.”

The service is free of charge, and people needing support will be offered up to eight counselling sessions, which will usually occur weekly or every two weeks, depending upon need and availability.

Jeanette Smalley, CancerHelp’s general manager, added: “We’re grateful for the support from The Orange Foundation and look forward to collaborating with them in helping people live with cancer.

“Our counselling sessions are delivered by qualified therapists with many years of experience. They will provide people with a gentle, professional, compassionate experience during some of the most difficult times. We’re here ready to help.”

For additional information regarding the counselling services provided by CancerHelp, visit:www.cancerhelppreston.co.uk or contact the team on (01772) 793344 or by emailing [email protected].