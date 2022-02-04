MS Society to hold free digital support session for newly-diagnosed people in Lancashire

The MS Society Preston group

The ‘Living Well with MS’ session will take place via Zoom from 10.30am to 2.45pm on Saturday February 12 and will give people who have been diagnosed in the last five years an opportunity to share their experience and meet others living with the condition.

Nick Moberly, Chief Executive at the MS Society, added: “We’re incredibly grateful to the groups and all involved for organising such an invaluable support session in Lancashire. More than 130,000 people in the UK live with MS, and being diagnosed can feel overwhelming.

"Whether you're looking for information or simply want someone to talk to, the Living Well with MS meeting will show you there’s a whole community of people here to help.”

With more than 130,000 people in the UK living with MS, the session will cover a wide-spectrum of topics, including how to manage MS fatigue, navigating finance and benefits, and looking at ways nutrition and exercise can help.

MS damages nerves in your body and makes it harder to do everyday things, like walk, talk, eat, and think. In an effort to help those with the condition, The MS Society has groups covering Blackburn with Hyndburn and Darwen; Blackpool Fylde and Wyre; Burnley, Pendle, and Rossendale; Chorley and Leyland; Lancaster and Morecambe; Preston; and West Lancashire.