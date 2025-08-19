Mods rock up for Rosemere

The two-day event set up camp at its original home of the Whittingham Club in the grounds of the old Whittingham Hospital, Preston, after a couple of years at Walmer Bridge Hall.

A record crowd of Mods turned out for Modafest’s birthday celebrations and were treated to musical performances by award-winning British Indie tribute band The Cassettes and SKAFULL and DJ sets by Tommy Timebomb Innes, Lee Egerton and Baz Howarth.

They also enjoyed a custom show, pool competition, quizzes, games, bingo and a raffle plus a ride out from Owd Nells Canalside Tavern, Bilsborrow.

Modafest founderand Mod aficionado Peter Reid, who runs Preston city centre scooter dealership Scooter Moda, said: “Thank you to my Modafest co-organiser Spencer Coe and to everyone who turned out in support of this year’s event.

“We are unique in the North West for while other towns and cities have scooter rallies, only Preston has a dedicated festival honouring Mod culture. There’s a huge tradition of local enthusiasm for all things Mod with a number of thriving clubs such as the Bigots and Wildcats Scooter Clubs. Members attend Mod rallies nationwide and spread word of Modafest, which we benefit from in that we now also have Mods from every corner of the country joining us.”

Peter, who is a former patient of Rosemere Cancer Centre where he was successfully treated for bowel cancer following a diagnosis in 2011, added: “Modafest supports Rosemere Cancer Foundation as it’s a charity close to mine and many local people’s hearts. We’re delighted by the amount raised this year.”

Yvonne Stott, community and events fundraiser for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, who spent time at this year’s Modafest, said: “Modafest is a really good-natured, fun event with some seriously impressive scooters!

“We are extremely grateful to Peter, Spencer and everyone involved in its organisation and everyone who turns out to make it so special. It’s something people truly look forward to attending as evidenced by its longevity. It now has a 10-year history and dates for next year have already been set.”

Those dates for Modafest 2026 are 26th to 28th June when it will have a new venue of the Canberra Club, Samlesbury.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation funds items beyond NHS means such as cutting edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and therapies to make cancer patients’ treatment journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information and to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk

