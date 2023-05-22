Miranda the Morris Minor visits Lancashire

Miranda Minor pictured at her unveiling.

Spearheading the campaign is Miranda, a 1963 2-door Morris Minor Saloon (generously donated by Ruth Smith from Dorset), which the Owners Club have had wrapped (by Blueprint in Nottingham) with an eye-catching, bright-yellow daffodil design.

Miranda will be travelling to a variety of shows and events up and down the country this year, generating much-needed support and funds for the work of Marie Curie and to raise interest in and awareness of the Morris Minor Owners Club.

Marie Curie provides essential nursing and hospice care for people with any terminal illness, a free support line and a wealth of information and support on all aspects of dying, death, and bereavement. It is the largest charity funder of palliative and end-of-life-care research in the UK. Marie Curie is committed to sharing its expertise to improve the quality of care and ensuring that everyone has a good end-of-life experience. Marie Curie is calling for recognition and sustainable funding of end-of-life care and bereavement support.

Richard Scott, Head of Fundraising and Volunteering for Marie Curie said: “We are incredibly proud and excited to be working with the Morris Minor Owners Club again especially as both organisations celebrate 75 years in 2023.

“To date, they have raised over £100,000 for Marie Curie which has helped us to ensure Marie Curie can provide vital care and support to more families in the UK affected by any terminal illness, grief and bereavement. We wish Miranda Minor great success throughout the rest of the year.”

Speaking for the Morris Minor Owners Club, Secretary Ray Newell said: “Our project car, Miranda, will be visiting many venues in 2023, supporting the volunteers of Marie Curie whilst introducing the Morris Minor to a new group of people and, hopefully, encouraging people to join our Club. As a Club, with a very active membership, we have a long tradition of helping Marie Curie and we are very much looking forward to a busy year visiting new people and taking our car to see them.”

Members of the public can support Marie Curie and Miranda Minor by purchasing items of unique regalia, leaving a message, in memory of a loved one, relative or friend in our unique memory book (which will be used at the end of the year to form a major end of fundraising display) and having their photograph taken in the driving seat of Miranda.

To make a donation, please go to: https://www.justgiving.com/page/meetingmirandaminor

A calendar of locations and events can be found at: https://miranda.mmoc.org.uk/calendar/

Morris Minor Owners Club: www.mmoc.org.uk