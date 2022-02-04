Millions being invested in children’s mental health in Lancashire and South Cumbria

The announcement comes ahead of Children’s Mental Health Week (February 7-13 2022) when landmarks across the region including in Morecambe and Lancaster will be lit green to demonstrate the importance of children and young people’s mental health.

Over the past three years, health and care partners have been working together to develop the THRIVE model of care which looks to prevent poor mental health and wellbeing, as well as supporting young people as soon as they start to experience difficulties.

NHS organisations, local authorities, education, the police, and representatives from the voluntary, community, faith, and social enterprise sector (VCFSE) have been working with parents, carers and young people to redesign services for children and young people aged 0-19.

Ashton Memorial, Williamson Park, Lancaster. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Samantha Mortimer, Associate Director of Clinical Transformation for children and young people’s mental health and emotional wellbeing, said: “Since 2018 we’ve held a number of design workshops and we are extremely grateful to the young people and their parents and carers who have given their time to share their experiences of using services. Their open and honest input has helped to identify how we need to work differently to improve children and young people’s mental health.

“Through these workshops we’ve developed our delivery model aligned to the principles of THRIVE where there is a focus on the needs of the child or young person, rather than a diagnosis.

“As part of Children’s Mental Health Week, we wanted to highlight our commitment to improving the mental health and wellbeing of our young people across Lancashire and South Cumbria. What better way to do that than lighting up some of our most significant local landmarks, such as Blackpool Tower, County Hall in Preston, parts of Royal Preston Hospital and Ashton Memorial in Lancaster, for all to see.”

The £10.7million investment is part of a government commitment to support health providers to offer quality mental health services for children and young people.

The Winter Gardens, Morecambe. Photo Neil Cross

This will reduce waiting times, improve experience and quality of care, and make sure young people receive consistent levels of care wherever they live in the region. There will also be a focus on developing crisis care and making sure there is support for young people at any time of the day or night, reducing the need for young people to be admitted to hospital.

The investment will support the recruitment of more primary mental health workers who are trained and experienced in working within the community to promote positive mental health and wellbeing, giving advice and support at an early stage.

Plans are also in place to implement locality based Initial Response Services (IRS) across Lancashire and South Cumbria. This will mean all mental health referrals for adults and children will be received through one front door, either by self-referral, a single telephone number or email address.

Finally, as part of the government commitment to make sure three million pupils nationally receive mental health support in schools by 2023, we will see more Mental Health Support Teams (MHSTs) across Lancashire and South Cumbria over the three years.

To mark the start of children's mental health week the following landmarks will be lit green on Monday February 7:

Ashton Memorial, Lancaster

Winter Gardens, Morecambe

County Hall, Preston

The ‘Wonder Wall’ at Royal Preston Hospital

Sharoe Green Unit, Royal Preston Hospital

Kendal Town Hall Clock, Kendal

Dalton Castle, Dalton

Hoad Monument, Furness

Barrow Town Hall, Barrow

Chorley Town Hall

Blackpool Tower, Blackpool

Lytham Windmill, Lytham St Annes