Mike Coleran got on his bike to raise money for CRY to save young lives

Garstang cyclist Mike Coleran rode 900 miles from the Isle of Wight to Inverness, raising £4,864 for Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) in memory of his late brother.

Former prison officer Mike, a member of Garstang Cycling Club, started at Parkhurst Prison on the Isle of Wight, where he was given a send-off by former colleagues.

He completed the epic ride, via the Outer Hebrides, 14 days later, after riding an average 65 miles a day.

Mike and his wife Joanna presented a cheque to Paula and Barry Hesmondhalgh of the Matthew Hesmondhalgh Memorial Fund – CRY at a celebration with friends and family at the Wheatsheaf, Garstang.

The money raised will enable a further 97 young people under the age of 35 to be screened for potentially life-threatening heart problems.

Every £50 raised means another young person screened.

Mike, 68, explained before the ride: “My brother Keith died suddenly of an undiagnosed heart condition more than 30 years ago, aged 37.

“Maybe if he had been screened when younger he may have lived a full life.”

The father-of-two, who has four grandchildren, first completed the challenge six years ago, after coming up with the idea almost 40 years prior to that, and he is looking forward to retracing his cycle steps.

He said: “The idea for this came in 1975, when I was working as a prison officer at Parkhurst Prison on the Isle of Wight. I met a colleague who came from Isle of Lewis and I joked it would be a good ride between the two islands.

“I never got round to it until six years ago. I raised £2,000 for British Heart Foundation in honour of Keith. I really enjoyed it and although it was hard work, I wanted to do it again.

“I met Barry and Paul Hesmondhalgh who lost their son Matthew to an undiagnosed heart condition in 2011 and thought I would raise money for their cause.”

The keen photographer and member of Garstang cycling club added he was grateful to all who had sponsored him.