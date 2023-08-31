Mercury is in retrograde with Virgo: Here’s why it’s more important than ever to ‘reset’ on holiday

Astrology buffs may already know that Mercury is in retrograde until September 15.

According to Astrology.com, ‘Mercury is a celestial anomaly and a singularly disruptive, tricky character, in both mythical and astrological interpretation. Infinitely clever and full of wiles, Mercury in the natal chart embodies the ways we think, speak, and write, as well as the ways we use our cunning to bend the truth and sidestep responsibility. Every time we pick up a pen, state our case, or travel hither thither, we are in the grips of Mercury.’ So in essence, Mercury is kind of a big deal.

A ‘retrograde’ in astrology is when all planets appear at various times to reverse direction in the sky, which can result in emotions and situations feeling a little ‘off’. If you’ve been feeling like there’s something in the water recently, then it could very well be down to Mercury being in retrograde. During this time, things typically do not go as planned: you lose your credit card, you get a hole in your favourite pair of jeans, travelling feels particularly chaotic.

The mercury in retrograde period is the ideal time for a 'reset' holiday

Inbaal Hongiman, celebrity psychic and astrologer explains: "Mercury is the planet of communication. Socialising, commerce, contracts and social media are all ruled by Mercury. The way we talk to our parents, the nicknames we call our oldest friends and the amount we use our phones. When Mercury is in retrograde it means that all those things can go astray. Sometimes confusing things can happen in those fields.

“An ex trying to make a comeback for example, or a new contract that offers less than was promised, or a new profile pic that makes us look furious... are all likely occurrences during the Mercury Retrograde, for the rest of August and first two weeks of September.”

According to Inbaal, this period of uncertainty can be an ideal time for some realignment and to change up your surroundings:

“This is a fantastic time to have a reset, around work, social life and even the way we shop. If you can, it’s a good time to take some time off work and relax somewhere remote, in the bright and airy breeze on a rooftop or a beach. Reassess your working life while you're there, to fully satisfy Mercury's need to change everything around your communication styles. Leave your phone out, switch the TV off and soak into your break.”

If you’ve booked a trip over the next few weeks, Marion Sattler, wellness expert at Sensoria Dolomites, a tranquil retreat in the Italian Dolomites, shares her top tips on how to make the most of a break to ‘reset’ during this period of uncertainty in the astrology world.

“We have seen a 6% increase in year on year bookings for wellness treatments, indicating more and more people are using their time away to really disconnect, relax and realign their thoughts.

“It takes several days to properly switch off from reality, and so few of us give ourselves that time throughout the year. Allowing yourself to disconnect and realign is hugely important for our wellbeing on a long and short term basis.”

Go remote

“It’s no secret that being outdoors has huge health benefits, both for our mental and physical health. Being outdoors helps to reduce stress, cortisol levels, muscle tension and heart rates. So, going to a place that has large outdoor space is a great idea if you’re looking to have a ‘reset’.

“Being in remote areas that are largely disconnected from ‘reality’ will also help you to focus on ‘you’, with minimal distractions. It also means the air is less likely to be as polluted. Clean air not only cleans our lungs, but it also helps to boost our mood, lower heart rate, increase energy levels and even improve our digestive system.”

Go away with people you feel truly comfortable around

“In order to properly switch off from reality, it’s important you go away with people you feel completely comfortable to be around, and you can be your true self in their presence.

“Going away in large groups of friends can often be a distraction, and mean you subconsciously make decisions purely for the benefit of others rather than yourself. Ideally, try to limit the number of people you go away with to just one, or even embark on a solo trip so you have absolutely no other needs to worry about, and you can focus on your own thoughts entirely.”

Cap the number of devices you take away

“Cutting yourself off from the rest of the world can be a daunting prospect, but it can have huge benefits if you want to truly switch off when you’re away. Social media especially, triggers our minds to start thinking about the pressures we encounter in our daily lives, comparing ourselves to others which can result in us making rash decisions.

“Whilst travelling without a phone is probably out of the question, capping the number of devices you take away can help you to properly disconnect from the rest of the world. Limit the amount of tech you take away with you and if you really struggle to switch off, try physically handing in your phone to the hotel reception desk and asking them to safely store it away for the entirety of your trip.”

Eat a nutritious, vitamin rich diet

“It can be tempting on holiday to indulge in alcohol, fast foods and unhealthy sweet treats. However this can be one of the main reasons we often return from a holiday feeling more tired than we did beforehand.

“Eating healthily on holiday doesn’t mean you have to compromise on eating delicious food. Eating a balanced diet which is rich in fresh fruit and vegetables, vitamin C, antioxidants and iron, will leave you feeling refreshed and energised by the end of your trip. Try to minimise the amount of alcohol you drink too and use the trip as an opportunity to replenish your hydration levels instead, this will help you to have better quality sleep and again, more energy.”

Go on a twilight or dawn hike

“Often holidays are viewed as opportunities to put a pause on your exercise routine, however, there’s no reason looking after yourself should stop when you’re away. Again, exercising will leave you feeling more energised, positive and focussed.

“Try to see being away as an opportunity to take part in a different form of exercise. For example, if you are in a remote or particularly beautiful area, getting out and hiking is a brilliant way to clear your head, with the added benefit of exercise. Consider hiking at different times of day, such as at night (if you can do this safely) or even at dawn to catch the sun rising. It also makes for a stunning photo opportunity, and creates lasting memories of your trip!”

Incorporate ‘reflection’ periods into each day

“Resetting is all about clearing your mind, gathering your thoughts and enabling yourself to have the headspace to think logically in order to make the best decisions for yourself.