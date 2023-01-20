Mental Health: £2m Skylark facility opens at Royal Preston Hospital's former Avondale Unit

Called Skylark, the 11-bed ward was previously a rehabilitation facility within the Avondale Unit.

The opening comes two years after Preston MP Mark Hendrick hit out at plans for the £2m facility, saying it “should not be showcased as a new development, but seen as an apology for them being taken away in the first place”.

Sir Mark helped lead a well-supported public campaign trying to prevent the Avondale Unit from closing in 2010.

The Avondale Unit was closed in 2010

The protests failed to stop the closure, and since then, adult inpatients with serious mental health problems have been treated in the community and at other specialist units including The Harbour in Blackpool.

Who will benefit from the new facility?

Yesterday (January 19) following a refurbishment by Bamber Bridge-based Conlon Construction, Skylark opened its doors to women aged 65 and above – a new offering for those who live or have family in central and west Lancashire, meaning they can be closer to home and their loved ones while they are receiving treatment.

Sir Mark Hendrick, the MP for Preston

Ward matron, Stephen Lawlor, said: “We are incredibly proud and excited to be opening soon after a three month refurbishment programme and to start receiving service users into the facility.

"We know that being closer to family and familiar surroundings is really important to patients, their carers and families and this is something we have previously lacked in Preston, South Ribble and West Lancashire, so has been a priority for us. Thankfully we now have an older female in-patient provision to offer to those who need it the most, nearer to where matters to them.”

Next month the Skylark team will be hosting a carer coffee morning welcoming staff, the community and carers to have a look around and ask questions.

The event will run from 10am to 12pm on Friday, January 20. To find out more about Skylark, or to confirm attendance at the coffee morning, contact:

Alison Pickup (Ward Manager) on 07773 947405

