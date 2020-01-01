Meet the beautiful bundles of joy born at Royal Preston Hospital in November and December 2019
Each month we visit Royal Preston Hospital to capture Preston's newest residents and their proud parents.
Here are 29 wonderful pics of some of the babies born at Royal Preston Hospital during November and December 2019.
1. Lottie Ashcroft
Lottie Ashcroft, born at Royal Preston Hospital on November 17 at 1.02am, weighing 8lb 4oz, to Helen and Martyn Ashcroft, from Fulwood
jpimedia
2. Tyrhys Swinbank
Tyrhys Swinbank was born at Royal Preston Hospital on November 17 at 7.43pm, weighing 4lb 11.5oz, to Stacey Khan and Richard Swinbank, from Deepdale
jpimedia
3. Elsiarna Wadeson
Elsiarna Estelle Wadeson was born at RPH on November 16 at 8.39am, weighing 5lb 15oz, to Maria Albonetti and Kieran Wadeson, from Preston
jpimedia
4. Baby Nell
Baby Nell was born at Royal Preston Hospital on November 11 at 2.52am, weighing 7lb 2oz, to parents Alyson and Lee Richards, from Walton-le-Dale
jpimedia
