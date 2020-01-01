Meet the beautiful bundles of joy born at Royal Preston Hospital in December 2019

Meet the beautiful bundles of joy born at Royal Preston Hospital in November and December 2019

Each month we visit Royal Preston Hospital to capture Preston's newest residents and their proud parents.

Here are 29 wonderful pics of some of the babies born at Royal Preston Hospital during November and December 2019.

1. Lottie Ashcroft

2. Tyrhys Swinbank

3. Elsiarna Wadeson

4. Baby Nell

