Medulloblastoma survivor.... My real life super hero

The usual test was completed in which he returned home after being rehydrated. These symptoms then not only continued but got worse. He then returned to hospital to which the usual tests were started but he had what I would explain as a seizure in the waiting room. He was then admitted to hospital and his symptoms got that bad to the point where he couldn’t walk, he had to wear an eye mask as the light was hurting his eyes and he did not eat for 8 days and vomited mainly in the mornings.

From the second day my sister (Connors mum) and I were pushing him to have an MRI scan, but this took a further 8 days before it was completed, and this was with us constantly asking. All his blood kept coming back as normal and as a nurse myself I knew everything was pointing to neurology. Connor was then told that they found a 5cm mass on his cerebellum (in his brain) that would require emergency surgery.

Things then moved very quickly! Within 24 my nephew was having brain surgery, not knowing if he would survive, what Kind of life he would lead. One thing I will always remember is before surgery my nephew asked me if I would get him an oasis drink from the shop, when I visited in recovery, he was motionless on the bed only able to move his eyes, he looked at me and he said, “Auntie Lorna have you got me my oasis”. At that point I knew my nephew was still there, I knew his memory was ok, we still knew there was a battle in terms of mobility, short/long term memory etc. but we weren’t prepared for what was coming.

We were informed that that the tumor had been sent off for biopsy but given his age and the shape of the tumor it would more that its likely benign. 14 days later we were given the devasting news that the tumor was cancerous, not only cancerous, it was a grade 4 aggressive tumor called Medulloblastoma.

This type of cancer is more prevalent in children than adults and more awareness is needed to detect early signs, as we had to watch my nephew suffer for what I believed was longer than needed and could have been fatal.

Things again moved very quickly, he attended the christies hospital and endured 6 weeks intense radiation therapy, he was advised that he would need chemo to give him a higher chance of survival. The awful side effects to this would mean cancer in the future, Connor losing his hearing and could die from an infection along the way.

After research and consideration Connor decided against chemotherapy, and his mum throughout all this with one of his aunties looked at alternative therapies and wow was our eyes opened.

Connor commenced on the holistic journey and what a journey it has been. Connor recently had his latest scan, and it was his second one since radiation, surgery and his holistic therapies and nothing has been detected. He is now been told by his specialist he a survivor of cancer. Please can you help us to raise awareness of this terrible illness? Allow Connor to tell his story to the nation as it is a story that needs to be heard by so many to help raise awareness in early detection and let others know there is always hope,

Throughout all this I cannot out into words how proud I am of my nephew. I have never met anyone with such courage, positive mental attitude and the inspiration he gives everyone he meets. From the day of diagnosis, he was handed a leaflet about charity support groups and his word where “I am going to be the face of one of these” ten months on he is attending the gym, walking up mountains in the lake district he is just phenomenal. He continues to challenge himself physically and lets nothing stand in his way which is evident from the picture

His dream

Although the holistic journey has had so many positive benefits, these are few and far between and some costly, Connor words” I want to bridge that gap around cancer and holistic therapies with support, costs and education. He wants to set up something locally such a well-being Hub to support people in the darkest days to offer education and therapies.

Connor has been fortunate enough to have a mum that has read and educated herself (probably more knowledgeable than most doctors I know, and I am a nurse myself) in healing the body, mind and soul through holistic therapies and Connor believes this has played a massive part in journey so far since diagnosis being a positive one. He continues to utlise such therapies and recognises this is going to be for life to maintain a healthy body and positive mindset.

