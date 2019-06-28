Masjid-E-Noor Mosque in Preston makes donation to Royal Preston Hospital's post-mortem CT service and to Caritas Care's sensory room

Members of a Preston mosque have made two donations to support health and community work in the city.

Masjid-E-Noor Mosque in Preston, handed over £6,805 towards the post-mortem CT service based at Royal Preston Hospital and a further £2,000 to help refurbish the sensory room for the FX Project at Caritas Care, Preston

A presentation event allowed people to mix and discuss the work of Caritas Care

The donated funds to the NHS will be used to procure a hydraulic stacking trolley and several body storage trays for the service.

Arif Patel, secretary for the Masjid-E-Noor, said: “This substantial donation has been raised from the kind and generous donations from our members and their families who attend Masjid-e-Noor.

“This cheque is only a small token of our gratitude for the dedication and professionalism of the NHS team over the years. Also, the Muslim community are very grateful for the sincere and sensitive work that the department has done over the years for the deceased at a very distressing and sensitive time for the family.”

Dorothy Walmsley at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals, said: “We are truly grateful for this donation from the Masjid-E-Noor. It is so humbling to receive such a large amount of money like this to support the service. We owe everyone who contributed towards the donation a huge thank you.

“We are really proud to be able to provide this fantastic service for people across Lancashire and South Cumbria and knowing how much it is appreciated by the way of such donations, inspires us to continue working hard and delivering high quality services like this.”

Staff and volunteers at Caritas Care were also delighted with the mosque's donation to help refurbish its sensory room, which is enjoyed by adults who have learning and physical disabilities.

Disability services manager, Martin Layton, said: “It was a very humbling experience to receive the cheque from the Imam and members of the Mosque community who have been our neighbours for many years.

“We are extremely grateful for their kindness which will enable us to enhance the opportunities for the people we work alongside.

“We look forward to purchasing new equipment for our young people at FX and invite members of the mosque to see the benefits of their generosity and how together we can offer people of all backgrounds better chances, choices and opportunities.”