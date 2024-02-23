Marsden Building Society’s £3k lift to support wellbeing in Lytham communities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Founded in 2015, AFC Fylde Community Foundation aims to enhance the quality of life, employability, and skills of people in the local community. This donation will be used to fund the foundation’s Extra Time initiative - a free, weekly ‘walk and talk’ session open to adults living within the Fylde area.

The Extra Time sessions take place every Tuesday, 10am-12pm, at Hope Church in Lytham. The project provides an opportunity to meet new people, improve mental and physical wellbeing, and receive help and advice from the AFC Fylde Community Foundation’s staff.

This donation is one of eleven grants awarded by Marsden Building Society, totalling just over £30,000. The funds are managed by the Community Foundation for Lancashire, which works closely with organisations to help ensure their charitable donations support those who need it most.

Lytham residents enjoying a 'Walk and Talk' session with AFC Fylde Community Foundation

Rob Pheasey, Chief Executive of the Marsden Building Society, said: “This incredible initiative will offer a valuable lifeline for people living in Lytham and the wider Fylde area. It’s always been our goal to make positive and meaningful contributions to the communities we serve, which is why we launched the Marsden Building Society Charitable Foundation. Through our Foundation, we’re proud to provide much-needed funding to projects like this, which serve to improve the lives of people living within our local communities.”

Michael Whittle, Assistant Foundation Director at AFC Fylde Community Foundation, added: “It was great to welcome Marsden Building Society to Extra Time recently and show them the provision that they’re supporting. It was a great opportunity for them to see our activities first-hand and meet the participants from the project.

“Our Extra Time provision is a great way for residents over 55 in Fylde to socialise in a friendly and welcoming environment.”

Anyone interested in the Extra Time sessions can contact the organisers on 01772 598 865 or email [email protected].