The fundraising challenge was the idea of Fulwood cyclist and mum-of-two Sharron Mulvaney, who persuaded Fulwood Leisure Centre spin instructors Steve Daley MBE, Lewis Briscoe and Jordan Rissley to stage a marathon three-hour spin session to help her train for a charity Scarborough Pier to Blackpool Pier cycle challenge in July.

With each instructor agreeing to donate their time and front a one hour spin class, Sharron then encouraged her sister and running partner Debbie Mahon, of Bamber Bridge, and 30 leisure centre spin regulars and newbies to join her for the back-to-back sessions for a donation to Rosemere Cancer Foundation of £25 each.

With donations from other spinners unable to participate in the session and sales of a post spin curry, which had also been donated, Sharron and Debbie raised an amazing £1,150.

The particpants of the three-hour spin fundraiser at Fulwood Leisure Centre for Rosemere Cancer Foundation

Sharron said: “Thank you to Fulwood Leisure Centre and the spin team for agreeing to stage the session and to everyone who took part and donated funds or food, including the receptionist who baked us two cakes to celebrate. It was very hard work but a lot of fun.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services, that the NHS cannot afford, to patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria, who are being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at Royal Preston Hospital, and another eight hospital cancer units across the counties.

For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk.

Spin sisters Sharron Mulvaney (first left) and Debbie Mahon (third left) with friends Lindsay Fleming (back row), Jo Margerison and Shelley Wright