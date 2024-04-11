Local takes on 87 mile Hadrian's Wall expedition for children's charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alan and his colleagues Glyn, Helen and Trish will be setting off on the six-day expedition on the 23rd April 2024, which will cover 87 miles in total.

The trek is also in memory of their late colleague Stephen Wrigley, who sadly passed away in 2023.

Starting at Bowness on Solway, the walkers will make their way along the path stopping overnight at Carlisle, Walton, Bardon Mill, Chollerford and Heddon on the Wall and will complete the wall at Wallsend before ending the walk at the east coast.

Hadrian's Wall Walkers from Foresters Friendly Society

Foresters’ member and walk organiser, Alan Mackinnon, commented “Youth Sport Trust are the UK’s leading charity improving every young person’s education and development through sport and play, so this is for a very worthy cause.

Sport and play have the power to improve physical and mental health, foster inclusion and develop character and leadership skills. The ongoing work of Youth Sport Trust wouldn’t be possible without donations, which is why we wanted to take on this challenge. I’m also taking part in memory of my late colleague, Steve. All donations, big or small, would be greatly appreciated and can be made via our Just Giving page.”

Ali Oliver, CEO at Youth Sport Trust, commented:

“At the Youth Sport Trust we work tirelessly to support children’s health, happiness and wellbeing. Children and young people who are more active experience better physical, mental and social wellbeing. Sadly, too many children live sedentary lives, distracted by digital devices, or are unable to access opportunities to play, and miss out on the fun, friendship and essential developmental benefits that come from play and sport.

We are committed to building brighter futures for children and young people and we are immensely grateful to the team from Foresters for taking on this challenge, raising awareness, funds and inspiring families to be active”.

John Springham, Foresters Friendly Society President, added:

“I’m very grateful to the four walkers for taking on this challenge to support our charity appeal for Youth Sport Trust. The money raised by their efforts will help young people realise the benefits of play and sport”.