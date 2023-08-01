Local opticians team up with Leigh Leopards in fundraising for Wigan and Leigh Hospice

Independent practice, Gill Opticians, teamed up with the Leigh Leopards Ladies team to fundraise for the incredibly worthy cause of Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

Gill Opticians, situated on Ellesmere Street, has been at the heart of the community in Leigh since 1990, forming strong connections with patients from in and around the Leigh area.

To raise money for their local hospice, a cause close to the hearts of many of those at the practice, Gill Opticians joined forces another beloved local team, the Leigh Leopards.

Leigh Leopards with Gill Opticians team

Bringing the community together in their fundraising efforts, both Gill Opticians and Leigh Leopards ladies team were available at stall H1 in Leigh Market to sell raffle tickets, have a chat and sign autographs in order to raise as much as possible for Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

The hospice is a charity that does incredible work across the Wigan and Leigh area to provide palliative care for those suffering from life-limiting and incurable illnesses.

Practice Manager from Gill Opticians, David Hindley, commented on the decision to fundraise for the hospice: “We chose Wigan and Leigh Hospice as everyone at Gill's has had first-hand experience of the tremendous work that they do and we wanted to show some support and thanks to their amazing team.

“Lots of our patients and their families have also needed their help and care so with the demand for palliative care ever increasing it was an obvious choice.”

Leigh Leopards fundraising with Gill Opticians

Gill Opticians has recently undergone an exciting refurbishment during which the team temporarily served the community from their pop-up shop in Leigh Market.

The winner of the prize drawer will be revealed by Leigh Leopard star, Emma Knowles, in the Gill Opticians’ newly refurbished practice.

Prizes for the raffle include a signed Leigh Leopards shirt, a signed rugby ball or a pair of designer sunglasses.

The team will also be sharing their new look with their patients and those in the area with an official reopening event later in the summer.