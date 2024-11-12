Health Secretary Wes Streeting has vowed to divert billions of pounds to GPs in order to “fix the front door” of the NHS.

But it appears that the vast majority of us are already happy with how our local practice operates, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England.

Almost 700,000 patients in England completed the 2024 survey, which gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP. It reveals the best and worst surgeries in Preston City Council area and beyond.

Across the country, the majority of patients described the overall experience as ‘very good’ (37.1%) or ‘fairly good’ (30.2%).

Not everyone is as happy with their local practice though — 9.4% said their overall experience was ‘fairly poor’ and 9.5% described it as ‘very poor’. The survey was carried out between January 2 and March 25.

Here we reveal the GP practices in Preston City Council which were voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients that said they were ‘very good’.

1 . Briarwood Medical Centre - Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston There were 340 survey forms sent out to patients at Briarwood Medical Centre in Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston. The response rate was 30%, with 102 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 56% said it was very good and 26% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Dr A Hussain - Ribbleton, Preston There were 685 survey forms sent out to patients at Dr A Hussain in Ribbleton, Preston. The response rate was 16%, with 111 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 55% said it was very good and 25% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Lytham Road Surgery - Fulwood, Preston There were 291 survey forms sent out to patients at Lytham Road Surgery in Fulwood, Preston. The response rate was 36%, with 103 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 54% said it was very good and 34% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps Photo Sales