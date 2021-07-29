Last chance to nominate NHS heroes for a special celebration night in Preston

Former clubland singer and prolific fundraiser Tony Slater is laying on a free concert for frontline staff on August 13, featuring the Abba tribute band Mamma Mania as a show of gratitude for the city's health service heroes during the Covid crisis.

Already 450 people have got their tickets, with space for 50 more at the Riva Showbar in Tithebarn Street, which has undergone a refurbishment for the event.

Tony Slater

Tony said: "I have never known such excitement in an event I have organised".

The Abba tribute has been voted best in Europe and Tony is giving away prizes including dinner for 10, including drinks at Mr Lams in Preston.

Guests are invited to wear fancy dress, which will be make up artist to the stars, Dean Taylor.

Tony tried to organise a similar night out last summer, but had to cancel due to Covid restrictions. That concert was scheduled for Preston Grasshoppers Rugby Club and he had hoped to have the same venue this time, but the clubhouse is being used as a vaccination hub.