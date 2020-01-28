Large scale pulsing heart art installation is set to light up Preston Market

Have your say

A large scale art installation is set to light up Preston Market with a pulse.

The sculpture, HEARTBEAT, lights up to create a symbol of a heart as a beam of light pulses through.

A spokesman for the installation said: “From one angle HEARTBEAT is an animated 3D heartbeat pulsing through the sculpture.

“From another angle, the lights join to form a heart.

“For the heart to appear spectators are encouraged to make a connection of love, or friendship, by joining hands in front of the sculpture; human touch reveals the heart.

“Once the connection is lost the heart is broken into fragments again.”

The HEARTBEAT installation will be at Preston Markets in Earl Street between February 12 and 16.

HEARTBEAT is a large scale public light art installation by London-based artists GNI Projects. It is part of the GNI’s ‘Light Love Collection.

Watch HeartBeat in action: https://vimeo.com/198499203