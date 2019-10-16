Lancaster bowel cancer survivor designs ball gown from colostomy bags to raise awareness of ‘taboo’ illness

A bowel cancer survivor is to show off a ball gown she has made from colostomy bags to highlight the illness.

Angela Elders designed the diamante covered dress to help raise awareness of an illness she says is still seen as taboo.

The ball gown made by Angela Elders out of colostomy bags.

“I am always keen to raise awareness of the illness and its symptoms where possible as I feel it is still a cancer that is taboo and not widely campaigned for as some of the other cancers such as breast cancer,” Angela said.

“People are embarrassed to talk about it.

“As part of my recovery I had a stoma which I then had reversed. The more people that are aware and talk about cancer, stomas and colostomy bags, the less people will be embarrassed and the more lives that can be saved.”

The dress will be appearing on the catwalk at Slow Fashion Lancaster, which is being held at the Ashton Hall on Saturday October 19 from 6.30pm.

“The diamante colostomy bag dress should hopefully raise awareness and get people talking about bowel cancer, making something beautiful out of something that is generally considered ugly or embarrassing,” Angela added.

The dress is an art piece in its own right and will be available for hire at any cancer awareness or fundraising events.

For more information about the fashion show, or for tickets, go online at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/slow-fashion-lancaster-the-art-of-individuality-tickets-67961188745