Dr Sakthi Karunanithi, director of public health for Lancashire County Council, attended the celebration on Wednesday, May 11 with his wife. The Queen did not attend due to ill health, as the annual event returns for the first time in two years due to Covid-19.

Dr Sakthi said: "When we arrived, we were greeted with a really nice cup of tea and a very yummy slice of cake, while a Royal Air force brass band played in the background.

"We got to see HRH Prince Charles and HRH Princess Anne really close; they were striking a very natural conversation with people around them.

"It was a great experience to be in the company of so many people who have done so much for their communities.

"Overall, it was a very humbling day and I have come back even more inspired to serve the lovely people of Lancashire and make Lancashire a great place to live, work, visit and prosper."

County Coun. Michael Green, Lancashire County Council's Cabinet Member for Health and Wellbeing, praised Dr Sakthi and his team for making a "real difference" during the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: "It was very fitting that Dr Sakthi Karunanithi should attend this year, after he has led a public health team, which has done so much for the people of Lancashire over many years, but particularly during the challenging pandemic.