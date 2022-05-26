Lancashire's director of public health invited to Buckingham Palace for his work to help keep people safe during Covid-19 pandemic

Lancashire's Director of Public Health celebrated the county council’s work to help keep people safe during the pandemic at a Buckingham Palace Garden Party.

By Laura Longworth
Thursday, 26th May 2022, 3:45 pm

Dr Sakthi Karunanithi, director of public health for Lancashire County Council, attended the celebration on Wednesday, May 11 with his wife. The Queen did not attend due to ill health, as the annual event returns for the first time in two years due to Covid-19.

Dr Sakthi said: "When we arrived, we were greeted with a really nice cup of tea and a very yummy slice of cake, while a Royal Air force brass band played in the background.

"We got to see HRH Prince Charles and HRH Princess Anne really close; they were striking a very natural conversation with people around them.

Dr Sakthi Karunanithi, director of public health for Lancashire County Council, attending a Buckingham Palace Garden Party with his wife

"It was a great experience to be in the company of so many people who have done so much for their communities.

"Overall, it was a very humbling day and I have come back even more inspired to serve the lovely people of Lancashire and make Lancashire a great place to live, work, visit and prosper."

County Coun. Michael Green, Lancashire County Council's Cabinet Member for Health and Wellbeing, praised Dr Sakthi and his team for making a "real difference" during the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: "It was very fitting that Dr Sakthi Karunanithi should attend this year, after he has led a public health team, which has done so much for the people of Lancashire over many years, but particularly during the challenging pandemic.

"The commitment of Dr Sakthi and our public health team to make a real difference for local residents has been exemplary.”

