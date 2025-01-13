Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancashire Teaching Hospitals paid out more than £141,000 in damages after objects were left inside patients’ bodies after surgery, it has been revealed.

A new study found the Trust paid the cash to settle medical negligence claims after a total of 20 retained objects were discovered inside patients’ bodies in the last five years.

Among the 20 incidents brought to the Trust’s attention since April 2019 were two separate retentions of corneal shields–a protective eye covering–and vaginal packs. Other items revealed to have been left inside patients included an endoscope clip, a drill tip and a neuro screw, which is used in cranial surgery.

According to NHS England, a retained foreign object post-procedure - meaning an object left inside the patient after an operation when it should have been removed - is a ‘Never Event’.

One such retention involving a stent stiffener at Royal Preston Hospital in 2019/20 was considered serious enough to meet the NHS England's definition of a "Never Event" incident.

The NHS defines Never Events as “serious, largely preventable patient safety incidents” that may identify possible weaknesses in how key safety measures are applied.

The same study also found that East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust paid £108,749 in damages due to six compensation claims over the same period. Mersey and West Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust had four reports, three caused by a retained guidewire. In the same period, the Trust paid £34,465 in damages to five claimants.

While many retained object cases may be identified and resolved without the patient suffering any discomfort, the error has the potential to cause significant and lasting pain.

Overall, claims for retained post-procedure object damage cost the NHS £30,599,908, inclusive of legal costs.

Clinical negligence solicitor Sophie Cope said: "Foreign body cases are thankfully not too common but, when they happen, they can have a significant impact on a person's life.

“If someone suffers avoidable harm due to negligent care, they have a right to seek compensation."

In one case, Cope’s team secured compensation of close to £20,000 for one client who suffered years of pain and discomfort due to a foreign item retained post-surgery. The client learned after a CT scan in 2022 that a piece of gastric band tubing had been left in their body during a gastric bypass procedure carried out 13 years before.

Cope added: "A solicitor can help someone get the compensation they deserve for the impact a foreign body retained after surgery has on their physical and mental health. I would encourage anyone who has suffered pain caused by a foreign object to visit www.medicalnegligenceassist.co.uk for advice on whether they could make a claim."