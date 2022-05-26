The Help and Texting line is a Freephone out-of-hours, person-centred listening service for anyone requiring emotional support for their own mental health or someone they are worried about.

Following an increase in demand for the support service over the past 12 months, Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust is now looking for more people to join its team of 80 volunteers.

Lorraine Khalaf, service manager, said: “We’ve always relied on an incredible team of volunteers and look to recruit additional support regularly throughout the year. Sadly, over the last couple of years, we’ve not been able to recruit the normal levels as a result of the pandemic.

Volunteers for the NHS’ Wellbeing and Texting Service have received more than 8,000 mental health calls from Lancashire people in crisis in the past 12 months.

“We are seeing a huge increase in demand to the service so are urgently looking to increase our team of volunteers.

“There are huge benefits to being a volunteer with the wellbeing service. Volunteers really make a difference to people’s lives; for some callers it may be the only person they’ve had an open and honest conversation with for days.

"It’s a lifeline for people.”

Anyone can apply for the positions and, if successful, will receive full training and support. Volunteers are required to commit to a one four-hour shift bi-weekly.

For more information and to apply, ring 01253 447900 or email [email protected]

To access the helpline ring: 0800 915 4640 from Monday to Friday, 7pm-11pm, and from Saturday and Sunday, noon to midnight.