Lancashire MP teams up with Chuckle Brother for Marie Curie Daffodil campaign

The Member of Parliament for the Ribble Valley, Nigel Evans, and Paul Chuckle, TV comedian and entertainer known for being one-half of comedy duo The Chuckle Brothers, are backing end of life charity Marie Curie’s biggest annual fundraising campaign, the Great Daffodil Appeal.

Nigel pledged his support to the Great Daffodil Appeal and is encouraging people to donate and wear one of the charity’s daffodil pins to help fund vital care and support for people living with a terminal illness, and their families. Donations also support the charity’s Information and Support line.

The campaign, held every March, was forced to cancel its public collections for the past two years due to the pandemic. This year, fundraising events and collections are going ahead, and the charity is urging new and existing supporters to come forward to show their support.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ribble Valley MP Nigel MP with Paul Chuckle, backing the Marie Curie campaign

Last year Marie Curie provided direct support to more than 69,000 people – a 15% rise on the previous year – which is more than ever before.

Nigel Evans said: “I know thousands of people across the Ribble Valley will have received support from Marie Curie since I first became an MP almost thirty years ago and this crucial support provides not only reassurance to loved ones but real expert care to those most in need.

Paul Chuckle, who has been a supporter of Marie Curie since 2015, said: ““I’m proud to be part of the Great Daffodil Appeal, helping ensure Marie Curie can raise as much awareness and money as possible so they can be there for people in their final days, weeks, months.

The charity does fantastic work. It’s dedicated team of nurses, doctors and support staff help make the end of life experience the best it can possibly be for everyone. So, I urge you to don a daffodil pin this March and unite with Marie Curie in our wish for a better end of life care for all.”