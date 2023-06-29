News you can trust since 1886
Lancashire Mind’s new mascot picks up picnic essentials at SPAR’s Preston-based Distribution Centre

Lancashire Mind’s new mascot is picture paw-fect at SPAR UK’s primary wholesaler and distributer – James Hall & Co. in Preston.
By Jac JordanContributor
Published 29th Jun 2023, 16:40 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 16:56 BST
Thomas Murphy, Spar UK and Lancashire Mind's new mascotThomas Murphy, Spar UK and Lancashire Mind's new mascot
Thomas Murphy, Spar UK and Lancashire Mind's new mascot

James Hall & Co. brought the bear to life by sponsoring the mascot, and the James Hall team got the chance to meet the bear this week.

Lancashire Mind has unveiled a new mascot for use in schools and events across the county. The bear, who is soon to be named by the lucky winner of “Name Our Bear” competition, made a visit to the mascot’s sponsor - SPAR.

Lancashire Mind’s bear mascot is sponsored by SPAR through its association with James Hall & Co. Ltd, SPAR UK’s primary wholesaler and distributor for the North of England, based in Preston.

Thomas Murphy, Spar UK. Amanda Wilkinson Lancashire MindThomas Murphy, Spar UK. Amanda Wilkinson Lancashire Mind
Thomas Murphy, Spar UK. Amanda Wilkinson Lancashire Mind
The partnership between James Hall & Co. and Lancashire Mind drives SPAR’s commitment to promoting positive mental health and wellbeing in the workplace.

The bear will be used to aid community engagement and will be visiting schools that Lancashire Mind work with as well as some strategic community events such as their flagship fundraiser, Mental Elf. It is hoped the mascot will help to promote the charity and encourage people to chat to the team about the work they do and the support that is available at Lancashire Mind.

Thomas Murphy, Marketing Manager at James Hall & Co. said: "It's great to be able to support Lancashire Mind with the mascot. We know it will bring awareness to the fantastic work that the charity does. It’s always a privilege to work with Lancashire Mind, they’re constantly bringing something new to the table and our team loves to get involved in their fundraising events.”

Amanda Wilkinson, Marketing Manager at Lancashire Mind, commented: “We hope that people of all ages will be able to connect with our bear. Asking for support is not always easy, so we’re here to let people know that a friendly face can always be found at Lancashire Mind.”

