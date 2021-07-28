Lancashire mental health worker shares tips for families on managing anxiety during summer holidays

Sam Tyrer, prevention and engagement lead at Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust (LSCft), has filmed a series of videos talking about different coping strategies for families to combat anxiety as Covid restrictions lift.

LSCft is supporting people going through significant changes - such as returning to the office or children readjusting to a summer without Covid restrictions - with videos aimed at promoting wellbeing.

Sam also heads Change Talks, a service based within the Trust which offers mental health education.

He said: "With yet more change after an intense year and a half, it’s so important to not only recognise our worries or concerns but understand how to manage and cope with them.

“In the videos, I talk through breathing techniques, distractions, support circles and where to go if you need further mental health support. Following a long period of uncertainty it’s also really important to try and embrace the excitement of life returning to some form of normality."

The video discusses breathing techniques and ways to distract your mind from feeling anxious.