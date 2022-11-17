Lancashire GP: How to tell if you have Long Covid
Health officials in Lancashire and South Cumbria are raising awareness of the symptoms of Long Covid during Self Care Week.
While Long COVID is a condition which is still being studied, there are common symptoms including extreme tiredness, shortness of breath and loss of smell. Most people who have had COVID-19 are typically free of symptoms after four weeks, but those with long COVID may continue to experience symptoms for longer.
Speaking during Self Care Week, local GP and GP lead for long COVID services in Lancashire and South Cumbria, Dr Qashuf Hussain, said: “It is important to firstly see your local GP to ensure that other diagnoses and problems are not missed. If the symptoms continue to persist you can be referred to a local Long COVID clinic to receive targeted medical support. As it is Self Care Week, I would recommend anyone who has had COVID-19 should visit www.yourcovidrecovery.nhs.uk which has detailed information on recovering from the virus. If you are vulnerable or clinically vulnerable but haven’t had the COVID-19 or flu vaccination, you should book an appointment to have them."
Long COVID symptoms include extreme tiredness (fatigue); shortness of breath; chest pain or tightness; problems with memory and concentration; difficulty sleeping (insomnia); heart palpitations; dizziness; pins and needles; joint pain; depression and anxiety; tinnitus or earaches; feeling sick, diarrhoea, stomach aches, loss of appetite; a high temperature, cough, headaches, sore throat, changes to sense of smell or taste; rashes; and problems with swallowing.
Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has produced a website with lots of advice and support for residents with COVID-19 and Long COVID: https://covidpatientsupport.lthtr.nhs.uk/