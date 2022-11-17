While Long COVID is a condition which is still being studied, there are common symptoms including extreme tiredness, shortness of breath and loss of smell. Most people who have had COVID-19 are typically free of symptoms after four weeks, but those with long COVID may continue to experience symptoms for longer.

Speaking during Self Care Week, local GP and GP lead for long COVID services in Lancashire and South Cumbria, Dr Qashuf Hussain, said: “It is important to firstly see your local GP to ensure that other diagnoses and problems are not missed. If the symptoms continue to persist you can be referred to a local Long COVID clinic to receive targeted medical support. As it is Self Care Week, I would recommend anyone who has had COVID-19 should visit www.yourcovidrecovery.nhs.uk which has detailed information on recovering from the virus. If you are vulnerable or clinically vulnerable but haven’t had the COVID-19 or flu vaccination, you should book an appointment to have them."