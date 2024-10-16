Lancashire care home worker shortlisted for prestigious care sector award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Croston Park Nursing Home's Activities and Wellbeing Coordinator, Jenny Forest, has been shortlisted for the prestigious Activity Organiser Award at the 2024 Great British Care Awards in the North West Region.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award ceremony will take place on November 9th in Manchester, where Jenny will attend alongside colleagues from Croston Park.

The Great British Care Awards are a series of regional events held across the UK that celebrate outstanding contributions within the care sector. They shine a spotlight on individuals who demonstrate excellence and innovation in their roles, paying tribute to their dedication in improving the lives of others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before becoming the home’s activities coordinator early this year, Jenny originally began her journey at Croston Park as a care assistant in December 2011. Over the years, she has moved up the ranks, completing her senior training, and maintaining up-to-date qualifications in medication administration. In addition, she is Croston Park’s Dignity and Dementia Champion, making her a multi-skilled asset to the team.

User (UGC) Submitted

One of Jenny's major achievements this year was the Croston Park Summer Fair, which featured a Croston’s Got Talent competition. The event saw staff performing Bollywood dances, a Laurel and Hardy silent act, and a lively residents' choir rendition of Kinky Boots. Jenny’s ability to inspire staff and residents alike has truly set her apart.

Jenny said: “I’m very proud to have been shortlisted for such a prestigious award and I’m looking forward to meeting others who continue to do such a great job for the care sector.

“I get so much joy from seeing our residents engaged and happy. I love helping them try new things and create lasting memories. Recently, I helped a resident, Bill, attend his granddaughter's wedding, and it was such a special moment to see him walk her down the aisle. I'm also learning British Sign Language to communicate with one of our deaf residents. It was amazing to surprise him with a basic conversation in sign language.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Lane, chairman of Park Lane Healthcare, added: “Jenny’s passion and creativity have brought so much joy to Croston Park. Her dedication to going the extra mile for our residents is truly commendable. She exemplifies the spirit of our care philosophy, and we are incredibly proud of her nomination.”