Lancashire care home hosts tea party as part of Nutrition and Hydration Week
Sometimes food is just the way to our soul and this was certaily true when we served up a selection of home made Scones, trifle , treats and sandwiches fit for a king. This was all part of a global tea party in which many homes all did something similar on the same day. When you look at their faces that just says it all. A great afternoon had by all.
Dovedale Court care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Dovedale Court provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 32 residents from respite care to long term stays.