Lancashire care home hosts tea party as part of Nutrition and Hydration Week

As part of Nutrition and Hydration week this was one of the events that took place across many homes and companies across the Uk.
By Brian SandhamContributor
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 11:53 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sometimes food is just the way to our soul and this was certaily true when we served up a selection of home made Scones, trifle , treats and sandwiches fit for a king. This was all part of a global tea party in which many homes all did something similar on the same day. When you look at their faces that just says it all. A great afternoon had by all.

Dovedale Court care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Dovedale Court provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 32 residents from respite care to long term stays.

Related topics:Lancashire