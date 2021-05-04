Junior Park Run set to return to Preston park this weekend
The weekly Junior Park Run at Avenham Park is set to make a return from this weekend, May 9.
After the Government announced their roadmap out of lockdown, Park Run announced it would begin slowly reopening its junior running events from April 11.
Since then, junior Park Run has returned successfully, with over 155 junior events in England either already open or with a planned start date over the coming weeks.
And children aged between four and 10 in Preston will be able to run the 2k distance when Avenham Park's run resumes this weekend.
Leaving from Sunday, May 9, along with their families, they will be able to take part in the outdoor scheme and are encouraged to stick to Covid guidelines.
The Avenham Park Juniors Twitter account wrote: "Great news! We're officially confirmed to be restarting on May 9. We will be complying with the park run COVID rules to help keep people safe."
Park run is aiming to resume its adult 5k events in England from Saturday, June 5.
And runners aged 11 to 14 are set to be welcomed back too from early June.
Find out more information from the Park Run Preston website.
