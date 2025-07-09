Julie’s coffee morning with a twist, twirl, shuffle and jive for Rosemere!

Julie’s friend and pub and club circuit turn Eric Jones, also known as Preston’s singing postman, donated his time and talent to give a performance that turned Julie’s back garden patio into a dance floor for her 60 or so guests.

Her guests were also treated to a delicious selection of home-baked cakes, cupcakes and filled scones plus the chance to win prizes in two tombolas and a raffle, which helped Julie’s event raise an impressive £1,168.10 for the charity.

Julie, who is no stranger to supporting Rosemere Cancer Foundation, which she doesin memory of her late husband John O’Neill, who lost his life to bowel cancer 23 years ago, said: “Thank you to Eric, my six strong team of good friends, who are also expert bakers and wonderful helpers, plus the local businesses that generously donated raffle and tombola prizes, my daughter Emma for her help and everyone who came and supported my coffee morning with a twist.”

Among the businesses that gifted prizes to Julie were new city centre chippy Frydays, HQ Interiors, of Fulwood, Rosemary on the Park, of Moor Park, Barton Grange and Chell’s, a Lytham coffee shop. Julie had so many prizes she was able to donate her spares to Rosemere Cancer Foundation to share among other supporters with upcoming events.

Yvonne Stott, the charity’s events and community fundraiser, said: “Thank you to Julie and everyone who supported her for this incredible donation. It’s a huge amount for a coffee morning. Thank you too for the additional gifts for other supporters to use as prizes.

“I don’t think we’ve ever had a coffee morning where there’s been dancing to live music. It’s a good way to make that extra slice of cake guilt free!”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work and to donate, visit www.rosemere.org.uk

1 . Contributed No guilt cake as calories were countered by some nifty footwork on the patio dance floor Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Julie at her front door ready to welcome guests to her coffee morning with a twist Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Pub and club turn Eric Jones, also known as Preston’s singing postman, had everyone on their feet and dancing Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Julie (second left) with her friends, bakers and helpers (from the left) Denise, Susan, Julie, Yvonne, Beryl and Pauline Photo: Submitted Photo Sales