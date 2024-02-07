Joy for Burnley's Pride of Britain winner Hughie Higginson as he rings 'end of treatment' bell at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital
The duo attended last week’s Man City V Burnley FC match where they ran round the pitch at half-time to raise money for Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital. Then the boys were at the hospital so Hughie could ring the ‘End of Treatment’ Bell.
The friends have raised more than £347,000 for Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital and have been passionate about the cause ever since Hughie of Higham, then aged 10, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in September 2020. Freddie, who was just nine years old at the time, decided to start a fundraising challenge in Hughie’s honour, initially hoping to raise £1,000. But since then the duo’s story has been shared on national TV and in newspapers, helping them to smash their target and raise the incredible six-figure sum.
In 2021 their amazing efforts earned them a Pride of Britain Award. Hughie’s dad Keiron, who joined the boys pitch-side with Freddie’s mum Sarah, said: “The crowd really got behind the boys and cheered them on. The weather was torrential but that failed to dampen their spirits.”
When Hughie rang the ‘End of Treatment’ bell he was joined by Burnley’s Josh Brownhill, Jack Cork and Stuart Hall as a special surprise. There was also a special video message from Radio One DJ, podcaster and fellow Burnley fan Jordan North. Surrounded by nursing staff, Hughie’s bell ring was something the family have been looking forward to for three-and-a-half years. A tearful Hughie, who is now 13 and a pupil at Clitheroe’s Ribblesdale High School, said: “We’ve been waiting for this day for a long time and I’m so glad it’s finally come. I was so happy ringing the bell.”
The boys recently fronted the charity’s Rooftop Play Appeal – urging the public to help raise £300,000 to revamp the hospital’s outdoor play space. This special area is for inpatients and allows them to play outdoors, while still remaining within the safe confines of the hospital. The target has been reached and £364,176 now being allocated to the revamp. The money is a mix of Hughie and Freddie’s own fundraising, and donations from the public.