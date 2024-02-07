Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The duo attended last week’s Man City V Burnley FC match where they ran round the pitch at half-time to raise money for Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital. Then the boys were at the hospital so Hughie could ring the ‘End of Treatment’ Bell.

The friends have raised more than £347,000 for Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital and have been passionate about the cause ever since Hughie of Higham, then aged 10, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in September 2020. Freddie, who was just nine years old at the time, decided to start a fundraising challenge in Hughie’s honour, initially hoping to raise £1,000. But since then the duo’s story has been shared on national TV and in newspapers, helping them to smash their target and raise the incredible six-figure sum.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hughie Higginson rings the 'end of treatment' bell at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital watched by his best friend Freddie Xaxi, family, friends and well wishers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2021 their amazing efforts earned them a Pride of Britain Award. Hughie’s dad Keiron, who joined the boys pitch-side with Freddie’s mum Sarah, said: “The crowd really got behind the boys and cheered them on. The weather was torrential but that failed to dampen their spirits.”

When Hughie rang the ‘End of Treatment’ bell he was joined by Burnley’s Josh Brownhill, Jack Cork and Stuart Hall as a special surprise. There was also a special video message from Radio One DJ, podcaster and fellow Burnley fan Jordan North. Surrounded by nursing staff, Hughie’s bell ring was something the family have been looking forward to for three-and-a-half years. A tearful Hughie, who is now 13 and a pupil at Clitheroe’s Ribblesdale High School, said: “We’ve been waiting for this day for a long time and I’m so glad it’s finally come. I was so happy ringing the bell.”