Join in #mentalhealthmile at Nuffield Health, in Walton-le-Dale

People are invited to take part in #mentalhealthmile to raise funds for two charities.

The one-mile running or walking event, organised by LegIt Lancaster, will take place at Nuffield Health, in the Capitol Centre, Preston, on Sunday, September 22.

The start time is 11am, with registration being open from 10am in reception of Nuffield Centre.

Participants walk or run around the marshalled route on the Guild Wheel and spend the rest of the day in the Nuffield, attending a free workshop on mental health and nutrition for children, aged seven to 12.

Martin Brown, fitness and wellbeing manager, at Nuffield Health, said: “This is a great opportunity to support your own mental health via exercise, with a friendly group in a beautiful environment, a great grassroots community meet-up.

“This is an introduction to exercise, to entering an race and participating with other people.

“Try to kick start some movement for yourself and others, whilst raising money for local mental health communities.

“All #mentalhealthmiles are family orientated, dog friendly and all ability one mile events. You can either race, run, walk, dance or wheel your way around.”

Basic entry is free, with all donations welcomed.

An exclusive pass which includes warm up, a T-shirt, certificate, photographs, access to the talk and a free swim is £10

or £5 secures a T-shirt and swim and entry to the event/talk and a certificate.



All money raised will go towards St John’s Hospice, in Lancaster, and Activ8 Well-being Centre.

To enter, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/mentalhealthmile-preston-tickets