Jobs roadshow offers hints on how to land a role at Preston and Chorley hospitals
If you have ever considered a career in the NHS, some of the people who already work there are hitting the streets of Central Lancashire on Tuesday (20th December) to see if they can tempt you to apply to join them.
Staff from the trust that runs the Royal Preston and Chorley and South Ribble hospitals will be taking a “Jobs on Tour” bus around the areas they serve to chat to people about the vacancies that are currently on offer and discuss career opportunities more broadly.
They will also be offering hints and tips on completing NHS application forms and doing well in interviews.
The bus will be visiting the following locations:
***Chorley Market from 9.30am-11.15am
***Tesco Extra in Leyland from 11.45am-1.30pm
***Preston Market from 2pm-4pm
Stefanie Johnson, head of recruitment at LTH, told the Post that the jobs tour is “just one of the ways your local hospitals are getting out into our communities to chat with people and raise awareness of the fantastic opportunities we have available”.