Jobs roadshow offers hints on how to land a role at Preston and Chorley hospitals

Staff from the trust that runs the Royal Preston and Chorley and South Ribble hospitals will be taking a “Jobs on Tour” bus around the areas they serve to chat to people about the vacancies that are currently on offer and discuss career opportunities more broadly.

They will also be offering hints and tips on completing NHS application forms and doing well in interviews.

The bus will be visiting the following locations:

***Chorley Market from 9.30am-11.15am

***Tesco Extra in Leyland from 11.45am-1.30pm

***Preston Market from 2pm-4pm