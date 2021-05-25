'It is an unbelievable feat' says Public Health Director as borough celebrates one million people vaccinated

As part of the largest vaccination programme in the history of the NHS, the latest figures have now revealed that over one million people have been given at least one jab.

And Dr Sakthi Karunanithi, Director of Public Health for Lancashire County Council, has praised the volunteers involved in the vaccine rollout for reaching the milestone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Sakthi Karunanithi, Director of Public Health for LCC has praised the volunteers involved in the vaccine rollout for reaching the milestone.

Speaking to the Post, he said: "To vaccinate one million people in such a short space of time really is an unbelievable feat.

"It is an incredible achievement and would not have been possible without the army of volunteers who have given their time to aid our NHS in this monumental task.

"It also would not have been possible without the support from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

"This magnificent milestone is a testament to the excellent partnership working in Lancashire that has been on full display throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Over one million people have been vaccinated in Lancashire and South Cumbria

"A huge amount of credit must also go towards the one million people who have stepped up to have their vaccine to keep Lancashire safe."

The news comes as more than 50 million people have received one vaccination across the country.

50,300 hours of time was given up by volunteers in Lancashire in the first three months of 2021, at 30 community vaccination clinics and seven mass vaccination centres.

The latest figures released last week, May 20, showed that as of May 16, 1.5 million cumulative doses had been given out across the borough, including first and second doses.

But with rising cases of the Indian variant coming to light in recent weeks, Dr. Karunanithi has urged anyone eligible to get the jab to do so and remain vigilant as lockdown restrictions ease.

He has warned it is particularly worrying that cases are largely being found in younger people who are not yet vaccinated - overall rates are currently on the rise in both Chorley and Preston.

He added: "It is vital that we keep this momentum going, particularly in light of the rising number of cases of the B1.617.2 variant of concern first identified in India.

"A recent study from Public Health England shown that two doses of either the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine offer high levels of protection against symptomatic disease from the B1617.2 variant.

"If you are over 18 and have yet to receive your first dose, be sure to check the eligibility criteria and book an appointment without delay if you are eligible.

"This is why decisive action is being taken to tackle the spread of this particular variant. We believe there are people out there who are eligible to receive the vaccine, but do not realise it, such as people who look after their family members or those who work with someone with an underlying health condition.

"If you have had your first dose and are waiting for your second appointment then please book your appointment without delay once you are contacted to do so."