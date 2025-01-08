Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Issa brothers plans for a new dental and medical complex in East Lancashire have moved a step closer thanks to local support.

Blackburn with Darwen Council’s main opposition, the ‘4 BwD’ group, has given its backing to the Issa brothers new multi-million pound Blackburn dental and medical centre complex.

Its planning spokesman was responding to the news that construction of the ‘statement’ building was scheduled to begin between April 1 and June 30.

Roe Lee ward’s Cllr Sajid Ali: “I would like to express my sincere appreciation for the imminent construction of a dental practice in our town centre.

“This initiative not only enhances the overall healthcare infrastructure in the town but also will contribute to the economic development of the town centre.

“Moreover the investment in our borough are sure to benefit the residents and will also create many jobs.

“I welcome this project and hope it will make an immense amount of difference in our town.”

How the Issa brothers new dental and medical complex with look | LDR

The complex on the site of the former St Peters Church on the corner of Wainwright Way and Freckleton Street is expected to cost around £3million.

The announcement of the start date came after the paperwork necessary for the building work to begin was completed following Blackburn with Darwen councillors granting planning permission for the project in July 2023 subject to a Section 106 developer’s contribution towards highway works.

The project is a private venture by the brothers Mohsin and Zuber Issa rather than by either their main EG Group or property arm Monte Blackburn.

The scheme, which would employ 10 or more staff, is not expected to provide NHS services.

When providing the news that construction would begin in April, a spokesman for the Issa brothers said: ‘We are pleased to have finalised the scheme and look forward to working with local stakeholders and our development partners to construct and build the new circa £3m dental and medical centre facility at the corner of Wainwright Way and Freckleton Street.

“As well as improving healthcare access for residents of Blackburn with Darwen, we are pleased to share the proposed works will also contribute to improving the surrounding local, public infrastructure. This investment ensures that this development becomes a valuable asset for the area that creates much-needed employment as well.”

Conservative planning spokesman Cllr Paul Marrow has previously said on the propsal: “This is good news.

“Tooth decay in Blackburn with Darwen has been amongst the worst in the country.

“Anything that helps improve dental health in the borough is welcome as many people currently have difficulty getting a dentists appointment.”