Is it Covid, a cold or the flu? How to tell the difference if you're suffering with symptoms this Spring
Folk in Lancashire are being struck down by a variety of symptoms this spring, but aren’t sure whether they’re suffering from Covid, a cold or the flu.
While a lot of the symptoms are similar, there are some noteable differences which indicate which one a person may have.
The most common symptoms of Covid-19 are a fever, cough and new loss of taste or smell. But there are many other possible signs and symptoms, which could lead to confusion.
Covid-19 is a respiratory illness caused by the strain of coronavirus that first emerged in December 2019 in Wuhan, China.
Influenza (flu) is also a respiratory illness that affects your lungs, but flu is caused by a different kind of virus, instead of a coronavirus. Flu can be dangerous, which is why those with underlying medical conditions like heart disease or diabetes are offered a flu jab at this time of year.
Colds are caused by many different viruses, but most commonly a rhinovirus or a coronavirus. A cold only affects your upper respiratory tract (your nose and throat), not your lungs. Colds usually aren't serious.
Here are the symptoms of all three and how you can tell them apart. The symptoms in bold under Covid-19 are the main differences between the three illnesses.
Covid-19
Cough – usually (dry)
Muscle aches – usually
Tiredness – usually
Sneezing – rarely
Sore throat – usually
Runny or stuffy nose – usually
Fever – usually
Diarrhea – sometimes
Nausea or vomiting – sometimes
New loss of taste or smell – usually
Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing – usually
A cold
Cough – usually
Muscle aches – sometimes
Tiredness – sometimes
Sneezing – sometimes
Sore throat – usually
Runny or stuffy nose – usually
Fever – sometimes
Diarrhea – never
Nausea or vomiting – never
New loss of taste or smell – sometimes (if nose is blocked)
Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing – rarely
The flu
Cough – usually
Muscle aches – usually
Tiredness – usually
Sneezing – sometimes
Sore throat – usually
Runny or stuffy nose – usually
Fever – sometimes
Diarrhea – never
Nausea or vomiting – sometimes
New loss of taste or smell – rarely
Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing – rarely
